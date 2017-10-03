Neighbor reports hearing 20 shots fired near Warren bar

Police are investigating after a caller to 9-1-1 reported as many as twenty shots being fired in the area of a Warren bar and a wounded man showed up at the hospital.

The caller told the dispatcher that he saw two cars drive away after hearing the shots being fired near the Powerhouse Bar and Grill on Mahoning Avenue at around 1 am Tuesday.

Not long after, a man who had been shot in the shoulder and arm appeared at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

He told the hospital staff that he had been shot at the bar.