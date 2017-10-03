Neighbor reports hearing 20 shots fired near Warren bar - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Neighbor reports hearing 20 shots fired near Warren bar

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
WARREN, Ohio -

Police are investigating after a caller to 9-1-1 reported as many as twenty shots being fired in the area of a Warren bar and a wounded man showed up at the hospital.

The caller told the dispatcher that he saw two cars drive away after hearing the shots being fired near the Powerhouse Bar and Grill on Mahoning Avenue at around 1 am Tuesday.

Not long after, a man who had been shot in the shoulder and arm appeared at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

He told the hospital staff that he had been shot at the bar.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms