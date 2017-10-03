Hearing today for couple accused of stashing victim's remains in freezer

A Youngstown couple is scheduled to answer allegations today that they murdered a woman, cut up her body, and put her remains in a freezer.

Arraignment is scheduled in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court this morning for 31-year-old Arturo Novoa and 34-year-old Katrina Layton.

The two were indicted by a grand jury for alleged crimes stemming from the murder of 28-year-old Shannon Graves, whose body was found in the basement freezer of a home in Campbell.

Members of Graves' family reported her as missing in June.

Novoa and Layton are both charged with aggravated murder, murder, tampering with evidence, obstructing justice, and abuse of a corpse.

Novoa and Layton were arrested in July on charges of abuse of a corpse after a Campbell couple discovered Graves' frozen remains wrapped in trash bags.

