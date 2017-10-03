Canfield family posts flyers for missing steer

It's not unusual to see homemade flyers posted around communities when a family loses a pet dog or cat.

But one Canfield family has been hanging up pictures of a runaway black Angus steer at convenience stores, gas stations, banks, and the post office.

Trina Glista tells 21 News that she and members of her family have been looking for the 500-pound animal since Wednesday when it and two other cows broke through fencing at Glista Farms on North Palmyra Road.

They recovered two of them, but the third remains missing.

Glista says he was last seen between Route 224 and Palmyra Road in Canfield.

She says the steer is all black wearing a green ear tag with the number 28 on it.

Glista is asking anyone who may have spotted the steer to call the Mahoning County Sheriff's Department at 330-259-1731.