Patrol: Teen drivers remain one of Ohio’s most at risk groups

Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death in teens, more than other types of injury, disease or violence.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says that over a two-year period the actions of 4,150 teen drivers were responsible for causing traffic accidents in the Valley.

The patrol released information Tuesday on accidents involving drivers ages 15 to 19-years-old during the time period 2014 to 2015.

According to the report, 1,932 teen drivers in Mahoning County, 1,475 in Trumbull County, and 743 in Columbiana County were to blame for accidents during the time span.

Young drivers were involved in 15 percent of all traffic crashes in Ohio from 2014 to 2016.

An action on the part of the teen driver contributed to more than 72 percent of these crashes which resulted in 286 fatalities and 41,511 injuries across the state.

While crash causes may vary, following too closely contributed to a majority of the crashes caused by teens, according to the report. Another 21 percent of crashes were brought about by failure to yield, running a red light or running a stop sign.

Troopers are urging teens and their parents to discuss the dangers new drivers face so they can make safe and responsible decisions.

Surveys show that teens whose parents set firm rules for driving typically engage in less risky driving behaviors and are involved in fewer crashes.

“Poor decisions while driving can stay with teen drivers for the rest of their lives,” said Lt. Brian Holt, Warren Post Commander, who encourages teen drivers to plan ahead when traveling to eliminate rushing from one location to another.