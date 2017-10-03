Justice Department awards Youngstown grant to battle opioid epidemic

In an attempt to continue battling the deadly heroin epidemic that's gripping the nation, and particularly Ohio, the Justice Department has awarded nearly $2,000,000 in grants to northern Ohio.

The City of Youngstown will bring home $240,000 of those grants in order to battle addiction.

Case Western Reserve University will receive nearly a million dollars from the National Institute of Justice to study the Cuyahoga County Heroin Involved Death Investigations protocol.

The protocol was developed in 2014 for help medical examiners and law enforcement with the collection and preservation of evidence in opioid-involved death incidents.

The purpose is to improve the group's ability to secure faster indictments and more successful manslaughter or federal "death specification" prosecutions.

Cleveland Municipal Court and Marion Municipal Court will split the rest of the money for drug/veteran court programs.

According to the Justice Department, nearly 60,000 Americans lost their lives to drug overdoses in 2016, an increase from the 52,000 overdose deaths the year before.

Earlier this year President Donald Trump officially declared the heroin epidemic a national emergency.

"Today, we are facing the deadliest drug crisis in American history," said Attorney General Jeff Sessions. "These trends are shocking and the numbers tell us a lot- but they aren't just numbers. They represent moms and dads, brothers and sisters, neighbors and friends. And make no mistake combatting this poison is a top priority for President Trump and his administration, and you can be sure that we are taking action to address it. We are announcing that we will be awarding millions in federal grants to help law enforcement and public health agencies address prescription drug and opioid abuse. This is an urgent problem and we are making it a top priority."

The Justice Department also awarded $1 million to the Supreme Court of Ohio to find information about prescribing practices to identify potential solutions and $399,918 to the State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy to help develop and maintain centralized databases to collect and analyze prescription data.

