Toddler with rare genetic condition found wandering in Boardman

A three-year-old boy suffering from a rare genetic condition is back home with his mother after a passerby reported seeing him wandering along a Boardman street more than an hour before sunrise.

A man told township police he was driving along South Schenley Avenue at around 6 am Monday when he spotted the child wearing a shirt and diaper.

The boy was sitting on a curb a couple blocks south of Canfield Road, according to the driver. The toddler was wearing only a diaper according to the police report.

The driver allowed the boy sit in his car in order to stay warm until police arrived.

Officers had just started knocking on doors in the neighborhood when dispatchers notified them that a woman had phoned 911 to report that her child was missing.

Police brought the child home and spoke to the mother, who told officers that her son is immune to pain, and has a rare genetic condition known as Trisomy 8.

The sobbing mother admitted to police that this wasn't the first time the child had gotten out of the house, and promised to buy a child locator device for her son.