Coach Pelini: Ma'Lik Richmond will represent team, YSU "in right way"

During a weekly press conference held by the Youngstown State University Football Team Coach Bo Pelini took a moment to react to the resolution of the Ma'Lik Richmond case.

Just 24 hours earlier it was released that Richmond and Youngstown State University attorneys had reached a settlement.

Richmond had filed a federal lawsuit alleging that YSU had violated its contract by trying to kick him off the team without his knowledge, following public outcry after he was allowed to play, despite a several years old juvenile rape conviction.

Pelini said Tuesday that he was trying to help a student, whom he experienced to be remorseful of his past crime.

Pelini went on to say that he is glad that the litigation is behind the university and Ma'Lik. He finished by saying that he has every confidence that Richmond will represent the football team, and the university, well.

The full clip of Coach Pelini's statement can be heard above.