OHSAA Football Computer Ratings | 10/3/17

OHSAA Football Computer Ratings – Oct. 3, 2017 (Entering Week 7)

Top eight schools from each region in the final report Oct. 29 will qualify for the playoffs.



Division I

Region 1 - 1. Cle. St. Ignatius (6-0) 20.9333, 2. Lakewood St. Edward (6-0) 18.1894, 3. Canton McKinley (6-0) 14.3703, 4. Massillon Jackson (5-1) 14.2833, 5. Mentor (5-1) 13.9667, 6. Stow-Munroe Falls (5-1) 12.0333, 7. Solon (5-1) 11.4667, 8. Massillon Perry (5-1) 11.3167, 9. Euclid (5-1) 11.0333, 10. Canton GlenOak (2-4) 5.2466, 11. Austintown-Fitch (3-3) 5.1389, 12. Cle. Rhodes (4-2) 4.9667



Region 2 - 1. Tol. Whitmer (6-0) 16.6833, 2. Lewis Center Olentangy (5-1) 13.3333, 3. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (6-0) 12.9833, 4. Gahanna Lincoln (4-2) 11.4667, 5. Findlay (4-2) 10.4333, 6. Lorain (5-1) 9.6333, 7. Dublin Jerome (4-2) 9.6167, 8. Dublin Coffman (4-2) 9.4082, 9. Powell Olentangy Liberty (4-2) 7.9667, 10. Brunswick (3-3) 6.2704, 11. Worthington Thomas Worthington (3-3) 6.1333, 12. Delaware Hayes (2-4) 5.4





Region 3 - 1. Centerville (6-0) 19.95, 2. Hilliard Bradley (6-0) 16.8833, 3. Kettering Fairmont (5-1) 15.4, 4. Pickerington North (5-1) 15.2833, 5. Pickerington Central (5-1) 14.1717, 6. Huber Hts. Wayne (4-2) 12.05, 7. Springfield (5-1) 11.35, 8. Beavercreek (5-1) 11.2167, 9. Clayton Northmont (4-2) 11.1, 10. Reynoldsburg (4-2) 9.95, 11. Hilliard Darby (3-3) 7.4333, 12. Miamisburg (3-3) 6.6833



Region 4 - 1. Cin. St. Xavier (6-0) 18.5167, 2. Fairfield (4-2) 11.9333, 3. Cin. Colerain (4-2) 10.6333, 4. Milford (5-1) 9.4167, 5. Cin. Archbishop Moeller (3-3) 9.1, 6. Liberty Twp. Lakota East (5-1) 9.0833, 7. Cin. Sycamore (4-2) 8.3833, 8. Mason (4-2) 8.05, 9. Batavia West Clermont (4-2) 7.8167, 10. Cin. Elder (3-3) 6.4, 11. Springboro (2-4) 5.2667, 12. Lebanon (2-4) 3.4333



Division II

Region 5 - 1. Hudson (5-1) 12.2167, 2. Akron Archbishop Hoban (5-1) 12.1316, 3. Cle. Benedictine (5-1) 11.6167, 4. Barberton (6-0) 10.95, 5. Lyndhurst Brush (5-1) 10.6237, 6. Bedford (5-1) 9.75, 7. Green (3-3) 7.9667, 8. Brecksville-Broadview Hts. (4-2) 7.5, 9. Ashtabula Lakeside (4-2) 7.4369, 10. Mayfield (3-3) 6.1167, 11. Twinsburg (3-3) 5.8167, 12. Copley (3-3) 5.7167



Region 6 - 1. Avon (6-0) 19.1136, 2. Grafton Midview (5-1) 14.7667, 3. Medina Highland (6-0) 14.3333, 4. Wadsworth (6-0) 13.2167, 5. Sylvania Northview (6-0) 12.1, 6. Fremont Ross (4-2) 9.85, 7. Olmsted Falls (5-1) 9.75, 8. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (5-1) 9.1333, 9. Amherst Steele (4-2) 8.1667, 10. North Olmsted (4-2) 8.15, 11. Holland Springfield (4-2) 7.8667, 12. Tol. St. John's (3-3) 7.3667



Region 7 - 1. Cols. Walnut Ridge (6-0) 13.1919, 2. Massillon Washington (5-1) 12.8788, 3. Cols. Mifflin (5-1) 10.8776, 4. New Albany (3-3) 8.6833, 5. Canal Winchester (3-3) 8.45, 6. Ashland (5-1) 8.3667, tie-7. Boardman (3-3) 8.2, tie-7. Pataskala Licking Hts. (4-2) 8.2, 9. Westerville South (3-3) 6.8333, 10. Worthington Kilbourne (3-3) 6.7167, 11. Whitehall-Yearling (3-3) 6.6833, 12. Cols. Northland (3-3) 6.3167



Region 8 - 1. Cin. La Salle (5-1) 18.6333, 2. Cin. Winton Woods (6-0) 16.6768, 3. Cin. Anderson (6-0) 15.4949, 4. Sidney (6-0) 13.6333, 5. Day. Belmont (6-0) 12.3712, 6. Trenton Edgewood (5-1) 10.8167, 7. Chillicothe (4-2) 10.5167, 8. Harrison (4-2) 9.45, tie-9. Troy (4-2) 8.55, tie-9. Ashville Teays Valley (4-2) 8.55, 11. Marion Harding (4-2) 7.6389, 12. Morrow Little Miami (5-1) 7.1667



Division III

Region 9 - 1. Canfield (6-0) 17.9333, 2. Tallmadge (5-1) 12.1237, 3. Akron St. Vincent-St Mary (5-1) 11.6833, 4. Alliance (5-1) 11.6167, 5. Medina Buckeye (6-0) 11.4167, 6. Akron East (5-1) 10.5833, tie-7. Chardon (5-1) 10.35, tie-7. Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (5-1) 10.35, 9. Chagrin Falls Kenston (4-2) 8.2, 10. Peninsula Woodridge (5-1) 8.15, 11. Howland (3-3) 7.2667, 12. Alliance Marlington (4-2) 6.9667



Region 10 - 1. Parma Padua Franciscan (6-0) 15.3833, 2. Clyde (6-0) 14.6833, 3. Tol. Central Cath. (5-1) 13.5816, 4. Bay Village Bay (6-0) 13.3167, 5. Sandusky (6-0) 11.15, 6. Mansfield Senior (5-1) 8.6167, 7. Hunting Valley University School (4-2) 7.9833, 8. Bowling Green (3-3) 6.5, 9. Cle. Central Cath. (2-4) 4.6167, tie-10. Parma Hts. Holy Name (2-4) 4.2167, tie-10. Rocky River (3-3) 4.2167, 12. Cle. Glenville (3-3) 4.2121



Region 11 - 1. Cols. Marion-Franklin (6-0) 12.9571, 2. Cols. Bishop Hartley (5-1) 11.9667, 3. Granville (5-1) 11.8667, 4. Bellefontaine (5-1) 11.6833, 5. Cols. Independence (5-0) 11.1333, 6. Jackson (5-1) 10.9, 7. New Philadelphia (6-0) 10.85, 8. Dresden Tri-Valley (5-1) 10.4833, 9. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (4-2) 7.8939, tie-10. Zanesville Maysville (4-2) 6.9, tie-10. The Plains Athens (5-1) 6.9, 12. Hillsboro (4-2) 6.6667



Region 12 - 1. Trotwood-Madison (6-0) 16.25, 2. Franklin (5-1) 12.85, 3. Cin. Archbishop McNicholas (5-1) 10.1167, 4. Bellbrook (4-2) 9.3333, 5. Goshen (6-0) 9.1833, 6. New Richmond (5-1) 8.85, 7. Kettering Archbishop Alter (5-1) 8.8333, 8. Wapakoneta (4-2) 8.6, 9. Day. Dunbar (4-2) 8.15, 10. Tipp City Tippecanoe (3-3) 7.6, 11. Wilmington (4-2) 7.5333, 12. Elida (4-2) 6.5667



Division IV

Region 13 - 1. Steubenville (6-0) 15.6167, 2. Perry (6-0) 12.0, 3. Poland Seminary (6-0) 11.5, 4. Lakeview (5-1) 9.15, 5. Canton South (5-1) 8.85, 6. Girard (6-0) 8.4333, 7. Beaver Local (5-1) 8.0333, 8. Cardinal Mooney (3-3) 6.7197, 9. Salem (4-2) 6.7, 10. Struthers (4-2) 6.4167, 11. Ravenna Southeast (4-2) 5.8737, 12. Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian Acad. (4-2) 5.2222



Region 14 - 1. Bellville Clear Fork (6-0) 15.1667, 2. Oberlin Firelands (6-0) 11.7333, 3. St. Marys Memorial (5-1) 11.5, 4. Shelby (6-0) 10.8333, 5. Wauseon (5-1) 9.95, 6. Sparta Highland (5-1) 8.2667, 7. Bellevue (4-2) 7.6667, 8. Pepper Pike Orange (5-1) 7.5985, 9. Van Wert (3-3) 6.65, 10. Vermilion (5-1) 6.5167, 11. Lorain Clearview (5-1) 6.2551, 12. Warrensville Hts. (4-2) 6.2



Region 15 - 1. Newark Licking Valley (6-0) 11.4833, 2. St. Clairsville (5-1) 11.3667, 3. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (5-1) 10.5167, 4. New Concord John Glenn (5-1) 10.25, 5. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (6-0) 10.05, 6. Duncan Falls Philo (4-2) 8.7167, 7. Chillicothe Unioto (5-1) 7.5333, 8. Uhrichsville Claymont (5-1) 7.0167, 9. Byesville Meadowbrook (4-2) 6.65, 10. Pomeroy Meigs (3-3) 5.4667, 11. Lancaster Fairfield Union (3-3) 5.4, 12. Amanda-Clearcreek (4-2) 5.3833



Region 16 - 1. Germantown Valley View (6-0) 16.3333, 2. Plain City Jonathan Alder (5-1) 13.0, 3. London (6-0) 12.75, 4. Cin. Indian Hill (5-1) 12.5859, 5. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (6-0) 12.4167, 6. Waverly (5-1) 10.6333, 7. Cin. Wyoming (6-0) 10.2904, 8. Cin. Taft (4-2) 9.2727, 9. Batavia (4-2) 7.1833, 10. Springfield Shawnee (3-3) 6.35, 11. Day. Oakwood (3-3) 5.7167, 12. Cin. Aiken (4-2) 5.3359



Division V

Region 17 - 1. South Range (6-0) 12.9167, 2. Sullivan Black River (6-0) 9.2333, 3. Orwell Grand Valley (6-0) 8.65, 4. Akron Manchester (4-2) 8.3, 5. Gates Mills Gilmour Acad. (4-2) 7.3939, 6. Navarre Fairless (4-2) 7.25, 7. Garrettsville Garfield (4-2) 6.2525, 8. Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley (4-2) 4.6167, 9. Wickliffe (3-3) 4.5167, 10. Orrville (2-4) 4.25, 11. LaBrae (3-3) 4.15, 12. Wooster Triway (4-2) 4.0833



Region 18 - 1. Marion Pleasant (5-0) 12.1778, 2. Pemberville Eastwood (6-0) 12.0, 3. Archbold (5-1) 10.95, 4. Tontogany Otsego (5-1) 10.7167, 5. Liberty Center (5-1) 8.5, 6. Milan Edison (5-1) 8.15, 7. Genoa Area (5-1) 7.9, 8. Lewistown Indian Lake (4-2) 6.9833, 9. Swanton (4-2) 6.25, 10. Millbury Lake (4-2) 6.1833, 11. Huron (4-2) 5.8167, 12. Fostoria (4-2) 5.55



Region 19 - 1. Wheelersburg (6-0) 13.4833, 2. Portsmouth West (6-0) 13.3333, 3. Belmont Union Local (6-0) 9.85, 4. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (5-1) 9.5884, 5. Johnstown-Monroe (4-2) 9.5253, 6. Cols. Bishop Ready (5-1) 9.15, 7. Oak Hill (4-2) 7.0167, 8. Proctorville Fairland (3-3) 5.9833, 9. Ironton (3-3) 5.6333, 10. Johnstown Northridge (4-2) 5.6167, 11. Chesapeake (3-3) 5.5333, 12. Baltimore Liberty Union (3-3) 5.5167



Region 20 - 1. Anna (5-1) 9.6, 2. Casstown Miami East (5-1) 9.4833, 3. Reading (4-2) 8.35, 4. Jamestown Greeneview (6-0) 8.3081, 5. Bethel-Tate (6-0) 8.3, 6. Brookville (4-2) 8.1833, 7. Carlisle (5-1) 7.8333, 8. Middletown Madison (4-2) 7.5833, 9. West Jefferson (5-0) 7.4393, 10. Cin. Summit Country Day (5-1) 6.2833, 11. Batavia Clermont Northeastern (4-2) 6.1, 12. Camden Preble Shawnee (4-2) 6.0



Division VI

Region 21 - 1. Mogadore (5-0) 12.5778, 2. Rootstown (6-0) 11.9667, 3. Creston Norwayne (5-1) 10.8833, 4. Kirtland (6-0) 10.0, 5. Smithville (5-1) 8.6843, 6. Western Reserve (5-1) 8.5667, 7. Columbia Station Columbia (4-2) 8.3333, 8. Columbiana (4-2) 7.3, 9. Independence (4-2) 7.25, 10. McDonald (5-1) 6.7333, 11. Liberty (4-2) 6.05, 12. Cle. Hts. Lutheran East (5-1) 5.9747



Region 22 - 1. Findlay Liberty-Benton (5-1) 10.8667, 2. Bucyrus Wynford (5-1) 9.2833, 3. Carey (5-1) 7.8167, 4. Gibsonburg (5-1) 6.7, 5. Defiance Tinora (4-2) 6.6667, 6. Attica Seneca East (5-0) 6.5667, 7. Ada (4-2) 6.4, 8. Jeromesville Hillsdale (5-1) 6.3, 9. Hicksville (4-2) 5.9667, 10. Tol. Ottawa Hills (4-2) 5.4333, 11. Ashland Crestview (3-3) 4.5167, 12. Metamora Evergreen (3-3) 4.45



Region 23 - 1. Nelsonville-York (6-0) 12.8167, 2. Sarahsville Shenandoah (6-0) 9.4747, 3. Chillicothe Southeastern (6-0) 9.4, 4. Galion Northmor (5-1) 9.1333, 5. Shadyside (5-1) 8.05, 6. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (5-1) 7.9773, 7. Beverly Fort Frye (5-1) 7.3833, 8. Steubenville Cath. Central (4-2) 6.7388, 9. Howard East Knox (6-0) 6.6167, 10. Milford Center Fairbanks (3-3) 4.2904, 11. Grandview Hts. (3-3) 3.6167, 12. Crooksville (3-3) 3.4833



Region 24 - 1. Maria Stein Marion Local (6-0) 12.8833, 2. Lima Central Cath. (5-1) 10.0833, 3. St. Henry (5-1) 8.4333, 4. Mechanicsburg (5-1) 8.4167, 5. Miamisburg Day. Christian (5-1) 7.5758, 6. Tipp City Bethel (5-1) 7.4833, 7. Coldwater (4-2) 7.3833, 8. Spencerville (4-2) 7.35, 9. West Liberty-Salem (5-1) 6.7146, 10. Fort Recovery (3-3) 5.3833, 11. Delphos Jefferson (4-2) 5.2833, 12. Lewisburg Tri-County North (4-2) 4.75



Division VII

Region 25 - 1. Dalton (6-0) 11.9167, 2. Cuyahoga Hts. (5-0) 8.8667, 3. East Canton (4-2) 7.05, 4. Lisbon (5-1) 6.2833, 5. Valley Christian (3-3) 6.25, 6. Windham (5-1) 5.7167, 7. Toronto (4-2) 4.9667, 8. Warren John F. Kennedy (3-3) 4.7, 9. Newbury (3-3) 3.4983, 10. Strasburg-Franklin (3-3) 2.9833, 11. New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Cath. (2-4) 2.1237, 12. Mathews (3-3) 2.1035



Region 26 - 1. Pandora-Gilboa (6-0) 9.2833, 2. Norwalk St. Paul (6-0) 8.3167, 3. Haviland Wayne Trace (5-1) 8.1667, 4. McComb (5-1) 6.9, 5. Monroeville (5-1) 6.6833, 6. Leipsic (4-2) 6.2833, 7. North Baltimore (4-2) 6.1333, 8. Defiance Ayersville (4-2) 6.05, 9. Edgerton (4-2) 6.0, 10. Sycamore Mohawk (5-1) 5.7333, 11. Tiffin Calvert (3-3) 5.1333, 12. West Unity Hilltop (5-1) 4.85



Region 27 - 1. Danville (5-1) 10.7333, 2. Lucas (5-1) 8.4333, 3. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (5-1) 8.1, 4. Waterford (5-1) 7.6667, 5. Corning Miller (4-2) 6.6833, 6. Glouster Trimble (4-2) 6.0167, 7. Racine Southern (5-1) 5.6833, 8. Portsmouth Sciotoville (5-1) 5.4722, 9. Sugar Grove Berne Union (5-1) 5.0833, 10. Hannibal River (3-3) 4.85, 11. Willow Wood Symmes Valley (4-2) 4.3044, 12. Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (4-2) 3.7833



Region 28 - 1. Convoy Crestview (5-1) 8.65, 2. Delphos St. John's (4-2) 8.4167, 3. Sidney Lehman Cath. (5-1) 7.6167, 4. Minster (3-3) 5.9833, 5. Cin. Miami Valley Christian Acad. (4-2) 5.4064, 6. DeGraff Riverside (4-2) 5.3667, 7. Fort Loramie (4-2) 5.3434, 8. Cin. Gamble Montessori (4-2) 4.4711, 9. Springfield Cath. Central (3-3) 3.5328, 10. Lima Perry (3-3) 3.5, 11. New Bremen (3-3) 2.5833, 12. Lockland (2-3) 2.5091