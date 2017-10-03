YBI company creates new 3D printing composite

The 3D printing industry is growing by leaps and bounds and now a local company says they have created something that could revolutionize it even further.

A Youngstown Business Incubator company has developed a new 3D printing material that is so strong and functional, engineers printed out a bowling ball as an example during a Tuesday morning press conference at Camelot Lanes in Boardman.

Freshmade 3D is the company and they are calling the new material AMCLAD.

When you think of 3D printing material you might think of plastics but this is a lot stronger.

"Compared to nylon, which is a commonly used 3D printing material, which is common in the tooling industry, it's right up there with that. it can withstand high tensile strengths and it has a good compression strength," said Rich Wetzel of Freshmade 3D.

The new composite would primarily be used by manufacturing companies.

"Things like vacuum forming, blow molding, things that form plastics, for example, but also sheet metal forming and even composite layout tools and more simple applications like fixtures, jigs, and various manufacturing aids," said Brett Conner of Freshmade 3D.

Freshmade 3D currently working with YBI to find manufacturing companies who would be interested in trying the new composite.