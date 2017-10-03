Endless Summer Continues

The unseasonable warmth is set to continue on Wednesday with high temperatures in the lower 80s. Clouds will increase during the afternoon hours and there might be a shower toward sunset. Showers are more likely Wednesday night.

The last of the showers should push away early Thursday, leading to a mostly sunny, warm and dry afternoon. We expect rain to move back into the Valley Thursday night. Showers can linger into Friday.

A very balmy October weekend is in the forecast. Highs will be within a few degrees of 80 both Saturday and Sunday. Next week is likely to start warm.