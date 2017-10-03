Endless Summer Continues - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Endless Summer Continues

By Eric Wilhelm, Chief Meteorologist
The unseasonable warmth is set to continue on Wednesday with high temperatures in the lower 80s. Clouds will increase during the afternoon hours and there might be a shower toward sunset. Showers are more likely Wednesday night. 

The last of the showers should push away early Thursday, leading to a mostly sunny, warm and dry afternoon. We expect rain to move back into the Valley Thursday night. Showers can linger into Friday. 

A very balmy October weekend is in the forecast. Highs will be within a few degrees of 80 both Saturday and Sunday. Next week is likely to start warm. 

