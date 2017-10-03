Columbiana county pharmacies targets for thieves

Authorities are pointing to the opioid epidemic for recent burglaries and robberies at small town drug stores. Three pharmacies in Columbiana county have been targeted in the past week.

Two suspects took only opioids during an armed robbery at the Buckeye Pharmacy in St. Clair township, where three employees were left tied up in the bathroom. Then on Sunday, a break-in was reported at the K-Mart Pharmacy in Calcutta. Nothing was taken but police believe opioids was again the motive.



"They ransacked the area where prescriptions were ready for pick by customers. It seemed like they were going through looking at the baggies to see what type of narcotics was in that bag," said Detective Sergeant Troy Walker of the St. Clair Township Police Department.



The Herche-Bloor Pharmacy in East Liverpool also was broken into Sunday night, but a suspect was spotted leaving the store and was arrested.



Police and pharmacist say new state initiatives could be helpful in the fight against the opioid crisis. "They're looking more seriously at these doctors who are issuing these types of prescriptions. They're setting some limits to try to help curb the epidemic that's going on," said Walker.



But it can be a two edged sword. "Unfortunately, if the doctors won't prescribe them for them they're probably going to find one way or another to get them, said Cassandra Slipski, a pharmacist at Hometown Pharmacy in Austintown.



"They'll either have to go buy the heroin or the pills off the street, but if they don't have the money the next thing they're going to do is start stealing," added Sergeant Walker.



So far, no arrests have been made in the Buckeye Pharmacy armed robbery.