Fire destroys historic Leetonia farm home

Flames gutted the historic home at Leetonia's McKeefrey Farm on West Main Street Tuesday.

Leetonia firefighters were called out just after 4:30 pm when smoke was detected on the third floor of the mansion-like home.

Responding firefighters who could see smoke streaking across the sky called for help from the Columbiana Fire Department and were joined by several other departments.

As the sun began to set at 7 pm, the home's roof and most of the interior were destroyed, leaving the outer walls and imposing chimneys.

There have been no reports of serious injuries.

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire.