Seizure of about 1 kilogram of fentanyl announced

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Authorities have announced the seizure of about one kilogram of fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid described by the Center for Disease Control as 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine.

Montgomery County officials characterize the amount as enough to kill almost half of the people in the Philadelphia-area county, which has more than 800,000 residents.

Officials said undercover detectives bought the drugs July 24 and traced them back to a dealer in the Bronx in New York City. One person from there was arrested along with two Philadelphia residents.

District Attorney Kevin Steele said 108 of the 249 overdose deaths in the county last year involved fentanyl. He said the amount could have been made into 330,000 to 500,000 fatal doses.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.