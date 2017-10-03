Seizure of about 1 kilogram of fentanyl announced

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Ohio Gov. John Kasich will conduct a moderated discussion on bridging political and partisan divides.More >>
Flames gutted the historic home at Leetonia's McKeefrey Farm on West Main Street Tuesday.More >>
A candidate for Youngstown mayor says she has major concerns about the double-digit decline in property values in the city.More >>
We're all still trying to make sense of the shooting massacre in Las Vegas.More >>
Authorities are pointing to the opioid epidemic for recent burglaries and robberies at small town drug stores. Three pharmacies in Columbiana county have been targeted in the past week. Two suspects took only opioids during an armed robbery at the Buckeye Pharmacy in St. Clair township, where three employees were left tied up in the bathroom. Then on Sunday, a break-in was reported at the K-Mart Pharmacy in Calcutta. Nothing was taken but police believe opioids...More >>
Authorities in northeast Ohio say fumes from a construction project sent 10 middle school children and a teacher to a hospital for treatment of dizziness and led officials to evacuate the school as a precaution.More >>
Police in central Ohio say granite slabs fell on a worker at a marble and granite business and critically injured the man who later died.More >>
Police say a man fleeing following a reported theft from a Philadelphia-area store crashed into other vehicles at an intersection, claiming the life of a 2-year-old boy in his vehicle.More >>
Authorities have announced the seizure of about one kilogram of fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid described by the Center for Disease Control as 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine.More >>
The leader of the Cincinnati police union says opioid addicts endanger officers and should be forced into treatment.More >>
The county coroner says a couple found dead over the weekend in a northern Pennsylvania residence died in a murder-suicide.More >>
The superintendent of a suburban Cleveland school district who was caught on video at a high school football game pulling down the pants of the school board vice president has been suspended.More >>
A man has been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a 6-year-old boy hit by a stray bullet in north Philadelphia.More >>
Philadelphia police say they're investigating after a baby that was reportedly stillborn was found in a trash bag in a home in the city's Rhawnhurst section.More >>
The Supreme Court is leaving in place the conviction of a Pennsylvania man who posted violent rap lyrics on Facebook that took aim at his estranged wife and others.More >>
