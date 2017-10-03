Police: Theft suspect crashes vehicle, killing boy, 2 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Police: Theft suspect crashes vehicle, killing boy, 2

TULLYTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Police say a man fleeing following a reported theft from a Philadelphia-area store crashed into other vehicles at an intersection, claiming the life of a 2-year-old boy in his vehicle.

Chief Daniel Doyle of the Tullytown police department said the suspect fled the Walmart store at Levittown Town Center early Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities said he ran a red light and collided with two other vehicles. A 2-year-old boy thrown from the vehicle was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police said the suspect fled on foot but was arrested and taken to a hospital for evaluation. His name and other details weren't immediately released. No one else was injured in the crash.

