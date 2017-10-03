Police: Worker trapped between granite slabs dies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Police in central Ohio say granite slabs fell on a worker at a marble and granite business and critically injured the man who later died.

Columbus police released a statement saying the man was attempting to lift granite slabs outside Unique Stone Concepts on Tuesday when he was somehow inadvertently trapped between several slabs.

Authorities say co-workers found the man and freed him. Medics called to the scene around 11 a.m. took the man to a hospital where he died shortly after arrival.

Police were withholding the man's name until relatives could be notified.

Authorities say their investigation into the death is continuing.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.