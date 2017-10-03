Fumes send children, teacher to hospital with dizziness

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio (AP) - Authorities in northeast Ohio say fumes from a construction project sent 10 middle school children and a teacher to a hospital for treatment of dizziness and led officials to evacuate the school as a precaution.

Kenston Local Schools officials said the Bainbridge Township Fire Department determined the fumes at Kenston Middle School in Chagrin Falls on Tuesday were caused by a roofing adhesive. Officials said an air handling unit circulated the fumes in two classrooms.

School officials say the building was evacuated after students in those classrooms began complaining about the fumes around 9 a.m.

All afternoon activities were canceled, and the building was being ventilated. Classes were scheduled to resume Wednesday.

The school is in Chagrin Falls, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southeast of Cleveland.

