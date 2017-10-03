Taxpayers might face choice of property tax, home deductions

Have you ever thought that a simple hug could make a difference? Well, a man awarded for his courage Tuesday night has made a name for himself based on that single action.More >>
Flames gutted the historic home at Leetonia's McKeefrey Farm on West Main Street Tuesday.More >>
Former Vice President Joe Biden and Ohio Gov. John Kasich will conduct a moderated discussion on bridging political and partisan divides.More >>
A candidate for Youngstown mayor says she has major concerns about the double-digit decline in property values in the city.More >>
We're all still trying to make sense of the shooting massacre in Las Vegas.More >>
Authorities in northeast Ohio say fumes from a construction project sent 10 middle school children and a teacher to a hospital for treatment of dizziness and led officials to evacuate the school as a precaution.More >>
Police in central Ohio say granite slabs fell on a worker at a marble and granite business and critically injured the man who later died.More >>
Police say a man fleeing following a reported theft from a Philadelphia-area store crashed into other vehicles at an intersection, claiming the life of a 2-year-old boy in his vehicle.More >>
Authorities have announced the seizure of about one kilogram of fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid described by the Center for Disease Control as 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine.More >>
The leader of the Cincinnati police union says opioid addicts endanger officers and should be forced into treatment.More >>
The county coroner says a couple found dead over the weekend in a northern Pennsylvania residence died in a murder-suicide.More >>
The superintendent of a suburban Cleveland school district who was caught on video at a high school football game pulling down the pants of the school board vice president has been suspended.More >>
A man has been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a 6-year-old boy hit by a stray bullet in north Philadelphia.More >>
Philadelphia police say they're investigating after a baby that was reportedly stillborn was found in a trash bag in a home in the city's Rhawnhurst section.More >>
The Supreme Court is leaving in place the conviction of a Pennsylvania man who posted violent rap lyrics on Facebook that took aim at his estranged wife and others.More >>
