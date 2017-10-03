H.S. volleyball and soccer scores | 10/3/17 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. volleyball and soccer scores | 10/3/17

Posted: Updated:

Volleyball

Boardman 3 Lakeside 0

Springfield 3 Mineral Ridge 0

Hickory 0 Grove City 3

Hubbard 3 Lakeview 0

Newton Falls 3 Brookfield 0

LaBrae 3 Campbell 0

Champion 1 Liberty 3

Warren Harding 0 Jefferson 3

Canfield 3 Girard 1


Girls' Soccer

Valley Christian 5 Lake Center Christian 1


Boys' Soccer

Cardinal Mooney 5 Lake Center Christian 2

Lakeview 3 Poland 2

South Range 2 Fitch 5

Campbell 3 Champion 3 

Edgewood 1 Hubbard 5

Canfield 5 Warren Harding 0

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms