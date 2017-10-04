Helicopter helps FirstEnergy work on towers

Lawrence County residents may be wondering why they're seeing people dangling from helicopters over the next few weeks.

FirstEnergy says it's nothing to worry about.

The power company will be using the chopper to ferry workers and equipment to the top of 114 transmission towers along a 19-mile route.

The workers will dangle from safety harnesses to do work on the 150-foot-tall towers.

The work is part of FirstEnergy's five-year program to modernize its transmission grid.