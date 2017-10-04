Helicopter helps FirstEnergy work on towers

A German-based grocery store chain is eyeing a busy street corner in Howland for another location.More >>
A German-based grocery store chain is eyeing a busy street corner in Howland for another location.More >>
A proposed Ohio bill would speed up the process for resolving lawsuits involving disputes over expressions of opinion.More >>
A proposed Ohio bill would speed up the process for resolving lawsuits involving disputes over expressions of opinion.More >>
Lawrence County residents may be wondering why they're seeing people dangling from helicopters over the next few weeks.More >>
Lawrence County residents may be wondering why they're seeing people dangling from helicopters over the next few weeks.More >>
Youngstown police tell 21 News they believe a driver overdosed on drugs before his S-U-V crashed into a Market Street Business early Wednesday.More >>
Youngstown police tell 21 News they believe a driver overdosed on drugs before his S-U-V crashed into a Market Street Business early Wednesday.More >>
State Troopers say two people are hospitalized after their pickup truck was involved in an accident with an SUV that ran a red light in Howland Township.More >>
State Troopers say two people are hospitalized after their pickup truck was involved in an accident with an SUV that ran a red light in Howland Township.More >>
Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf isn't saying whether he'll support a new proposal to help fill Pennsylvania's $2.2 billion deficit by nearly doubling the state hotel tax.More >>
Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf isn't saying whether he'll support a new proposal to help fill Pennsylvania's $2.2 billion deficit by nearly doubling the state hotel tax.More >>
An anti-abortion congressman asked a woman with whom he was having an extramarital affair to get an abortion when he thought she might be pregnant, a newspaper reported Tuesday.More >>
An anti-abortion congressman asked a woman with whom he was having an extramarital affair to get an abortion when he thought she might be pregnant, a newspaper reported Tuesday.More >>
Authorities in northeast Ohio say fumes from a construction project sent 10 middle school children and a teacher to a hospital for treatment of dizziness and led officials to evacuate the school as a precaution.More >>
Authorities in northeast Ohio say fumes from a construction project sent 10 middle school children and a teacher to a hospital for treatment of dizziness and led officials to evacuate the school as a precaution.More >>
Police in central Ohio say granite slabs fell on a worker at a marble and granite business and critically injured the man who later died.More >>
Police in central Ohio say granite slabs fell on a worker at a marble and granite business and critically injured the man who later died.More >>
Police say a man fleeing following a reported theft from a Philadelphia-area store crashed into other vehicles at an intersection, claiming the life of a 2-year-old boy in his vehicle.More >>
Police say a man fleeing following a reported theft from a Philadelphia-area store crashed into other vehicles at an intersection, claiming the life of a 2-year-old boy in his vehicle.More >>
Authorities have announced the seizure of about one kilogram of fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid described by the Center for Disease Control as 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine.More >>
Authorities have announced the seizure of about one kilogram of fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid described by the Center for Disease Control as 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine.More >>
The leader of the Cincinnati police union says opioid addicts endanger officers and should be forced into treatment.More >>
The leader of the Cincinnati police union says those who heavily misuse opioids endanger officers and should be forced into treatment.More >>
The county coroner says a couple found dead over the weekend in a northern Pennsylvania residence died in a murder-suicide.More >>
The county coroner says a couple found dead over the weekend in a northern Pennsylvania residence died in a murder-suicide.More >>
The superintendent of a suburban Cleveland school district who was caught on video at a high school football game pulling down the pants of the school board vice president has been suspended.More >>
The superintendent of a suburban Cleveland school district who was caught on video at a high school football game pulling down the pants of the school board vice president has been suspended.More >>
A man has been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a 6-year-old boy hit by a stray bullet in north Philadelphia.More >>
A man has been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a 6-year-old boy hit by a stray bullet in north Philadelphia.More >>