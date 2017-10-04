The Latest: Wolf mum on support for higher state hotel tax

The Latest on Pennsylvania's budget stalemate (all times local):

7:30 p.m.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf isn't saying whether he'll support a new proposal to help fill Pennsylvania's $2.2 billion deficit by nearly doubling the state hotel tax.

Wolf's office said Tuesday night that a tax on Marcellus Shale natural gas production is the most responsible source of recurring revenue to help balance the budget.

Wolf's office says it is reviewing the House Republican proposal to increase the state hotel tax to 11 percent from 6 percent.

The proposal emerged after a tide of opposition drowned a proposed tax on commercial warehousing and House GOP leaders blocked a Marcellus Shale tax. Combined with local hotel taxes, the increase would give Philadelphia and Pittsburgh the nation's first and second highest hotel taxes.

Lawmakers overwhelmingly approved a $32 billion budget bill June 30, but haven't agreed on how to fully fund it.

The revenue package otherwise leans heavily on borrowing, one-time fund transfers and expanding casino-style gambling.

5:45 p.m.

An evolving proposal to fill Pennsylvania state government's $2.2 billion deficit could include nearly doubling the state hotel tax to 11 percent from 6 percent.

House Democratic and Republican leaders said Tuesday evening that they're working to secure enough support to pass it, perhaps by day's end.

The proposal blindsided tourism and hotel advocacy groups. It emerged after a tide of opposition drowned a proposed tax on warehousing and House GOP leaders blocked a tax on Marcellus Shale natural gas production.

Combined with local hotel taxes, the increase would give Philadelphia and Pittsburgh the nation's first and second highest hotel taxes, at 20.50 percent and 19 percent.

Lawmakers overwhelmingly approved a $32 billion budget bill June 30, about a 3 percent increase, but have argued for three months on how to fully fund it.

The revenue package otherwise leans heavily on borrowing, one-time fund transfers and expanding casino-style gambling.

11 a.m.

An evolving proposal to fill Pennsylvania state government's $2.2 billion projected deficit is hitting opposition over extending the state sales tax to business-to-business storage and warehousing.

Lawmakers said Tuesday that a growing number of businesses and labor unions are asking them to oppose the tax. It's a relatively small piece of an overall revenue package negotiated behind closed doors by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf's office and leaders of the Republican-controlled Legislature.

No votes on it are scheduled.

Lawmakers overwhelmingly approved a $32 billion budget bill June 30, about a 3 percent increase, but haven't agreed on how to fully fund it.

The revenue package otherwise leans heavily on borrowing, one-time fund transfers and authorizing 10 more casinos around Pennsylvania. Opposition by House GOP leaders stalled a tax on Marcellus Shale natural gas production.

