Trustee: German grocery chain eyes Howland

A German-based grocery store chain is eyeing a busy street corner in Howland for another location.

Lidl, which is already working on plans for a new store in Austintown, is interested in building at the northeast corner of State Route 46 and Hidden Hills Drive, according to Howland Township Trustee Matthew Vansuch.

The township Board of Zoning Appeals has granted several variances for the construction of a new grocery store just across the street from the Chic-fil-A.

Vansuch says Lidl has already submitted detailed engineering plans for the property but did not say when the store is expected to open.

Lidl, considered to be a competitor with the Aldi grocery store chain, has had stores throughout Europe for more than 40 years.

The chain now operates more than 10,000 stores in 27 countries, including the United States.

Most of Lidl's U.S. Stores are located along the East Coast, but the company is expanding its footprint in the American market.

Iconic Austintown bar The Pink Elephant, which closed this past weekend, will be torn down to make way for a Lidle store.

