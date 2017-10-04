Aldi house brand turkey included in recall

A North Carolina food manufacturer is recalling 38,475 pounds of ground turkey distributed to Aldi and other grocery store chains.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced that Prestage Foods is recalling the turkey that may be contaminated with extraneous materials,

Weis and Publix markets branded ground turkey, as well as Aldi’s house brand of Fit & Active ground turkey, are included in the recall.

The problem was discovered on September 27 when FSIS was notified by plant employees performing sanitation on processing equipment.

On the same day, one of the retail locations involved noticed metal shaving in a package of ground turkey from the recalling firm and notified the company.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from people who have eaten the turkey.

The fresh ground turkey was produced on September 25 and 26, 2017.

The following products are subject to recall: View Labels (PDF Only)

1.3-lb. White Styrofoam trays with clear plastic film covering packages containing ground turkey labeled “Publix ground turkey breast WITH NATURAL FLAVORINGS” with inkjet printing on the side of trays displaying the first 4 digits of 7268 and 7269.

1.3-lb. White Styrofoam trays with clear plastic film covering packages containing ground turkey labeled “Publix ground turkey WITH NATURAL FLAVORINGS” with inkjet labeling on the side of trays displaying the first 4 digits of 7268 and 7269.

1.2-lb. White Styrofoam trays with clear plastic film covering packages containing ground turkey labeled “Fit & Active Fresh Ground Turkey With Natural Flavoring” with inkjet labeling on the side of trays displaying the first 4 digits of 7268 and 7269.

1.0-lb. White Styrofoam trays with clear plastic film covering packages containing ground turkey labeled “Weis Markets Fresh Ground Turkey Breast” with inkjet labeling on the side of trays displaying the first 4 digits of 7268 and 7269.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-22000” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The items were shipped to retail distribution centers in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee.

People who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Deborah Johnson, Communications Director, at (910) 596-5833.