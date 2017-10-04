Youngstown Police: North Side shooting victim 'critical'

Youngstown police say an overnight shooting on the city's North Side sent one man to the hospital in critical condition.

Detectives tell 21 News that officers were called to reports of gunfire on the 100 block of Lauderdale Avenue at around 2:30 am Wednesday.

When police arrived they found 31-year-old Anthony Johnson on the front porch of a home.

Officers say Johnson had been shot several times.

At last word, the victim was undergoing surgery at Mercy Health.