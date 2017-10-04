Sharon Police Chief to retire in November

Chief Smith (Center) and Officer Mark Johnson are seen in this 2015 photo meeting a local family

Sharon Police Chief Gerald Smith will be putting down his badge later this year in order to pursue a new vocation.

Smith told 21 News that he has informed city officials that after 30 years with the police department, he'll be retiring on November third.

He's been the city's police chief since August 2014 but would like to become a deacon with the Catholic Church.

Smith says it would be difficult to go through the four-year-long process to become a deacon and continue working the 66 hours a week he says is required for the chief's job.

Since becoming chief, Smith has made an effort to improve his department's community outreach, which included personal visits to neighborhoods.

For the next couple of months, Smith says he'll be training Ed Stabile, who is being appointed as interim chief.

Smith is expected to talk more about his time with the department and his plans for the future when council officially announces his retirement.