State asked to help in probe of 6 women reported missing

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP) - Police investigating the cases of six women reported missing in southwest Ohio are seeking state help in determining if there's a connection between the women.

Middletown Police Lt. Scott Reeve tells The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News the only solid connection seems to be that they all live within a 35-mile radius along Interstates 71 and 75. The first woman was reported missing in May 2016, and the last was reported missing in August 2017. Four of the women are from Middletown.

Reeve say police are asking Ohio's Bureau of Criminal Investigation for an analysis to help determine any connection between the women, who range in age from 25 to 47.

Reeve says all had a history of drug abuse, some were homeless and some had a history of prostitution.

