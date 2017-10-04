Sebring police arrest man watching TV using neighbor's electricity

A Sebring man faces criminal charges after police say they caught him watching television inside his home using electricity he stole from a next door neighbor.

Officers were called by the owner of a home on the 100 block of West Pennsylvania Avenue last week who told them that the couple who rents the home next door from him were stealing his electricity.

When police arrived, they could see an extension cord leading from the porch of one home into the window opening of the home next door. A television was on inside the neighbor's home.

Police knocked on the door of the neighboring home and talked to 26-year-old Thomas Hodge, who police say admitted to them that his electricity had been shut off by the power company.

When the officer asked Hodge how he could be watching TV if he had no electricity, Hodge had no response, according to the police report.

After further questioning, police say Hodge admitted taking an extension cord from his neighbor's shed without his neighbor's permission.

Hodge was charged theft from an elderly person. Hodge's neighbor, who is also his landlord, is 78-years-old.

When police came to arrest Hodge, police say his live-in girlfriend, 45-year-old Debbie Mozzochi, began shouting insults at the neighbor, calling him a “loser”, “creep”, “pedophile”, among other insults.

Police say when Mozzochi ignored their warnings to stop, she was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Both Hodge and his girlfriend are free on bond. They're scheduled to appear in Sebring Court to answer the charges on October 19.