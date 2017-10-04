Sharon stabbing victim taken to hospital, police investigating - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Sharon stabbing victim taken to hospital, police investigating

Posted: Updated:
By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
Connect
SHARON, Pa. -

Police say they are investigating after a stabbing victim was brought to the hospital Wednesday morning. 

Sharon police say shortly after 6 a.m. officers were called out after a person was brought to Sharon Regional Hospital with a single stab wound to the chest. 

Officers were able to determine that the stabbing happened on the 800 block of Spearman Avenue. 

When 21 News crews arrived on the scene police were collecting evidence from the area. 

According to a release, police are still working to confirm the identity of the victim, who has since been transferred to another area hospital. 

Police say they are still waiting to interview the victim and learn more details of the stabbing. 

This is a developing story. Stay with 21 News for more information as it becomes available. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms