Sharon stabbing victim taken to hospital, police investigating

Police say they are investigating after a stabbing victim was brought to the hospital Wednesday morning.

Sharon police say shortly after 6 a.m. officers were called out after a person was brought to Sharon Regional Hospital with a single stab wound to the chest.

Officers were able to determine that the stabbing happened on the 800 block of Spearman Avenue.

When 21 News crews arrived on the scene police were collecting evidence from the area.

According to a release, police are still working to confirm the identity of the victim, who has since been transferred to another area hospital.

Police say they are still waiting to interview the victim and learn more details of the stabbing.

This is a developing story. Stay with 21 News for more information as it becomes available.