Austintown police say 68-year-old tried to meet 15-year-old for sex

A 68-year-old Carrollton, Ohio man faces several criminal charges after Austintown Police say he solicited sex acts from someone he believed to be a fifteen-year-old girl.

In truth, police say the person that Wayne Harper was trading texts for 21 days was actually an undercover officer.

Police say Harper responded on September 12 to an advertisement they had placed on a dating website known for prostitution.

According to the police report, even though the undercover officer claimed to be a 15-year-old girl, Harper persisted on continuing the conversation for days, making clear that he wanted to perform various sex acts together.

At one point the officer received a message saying, “I would really like to try whip cream on your smooth skin and lick it off. With a little chocolate syrup just so it's really difficult to get off without a lot of licking,” according to the report.

The four-and-a-half page police report details numerous communications between the two, which police say show that Harper had a foot fetish.

Police helped identify Harper through a picture of a motorcycle texted to the officer. In the background of the picture, police could see a vehicle with a vanity license plate that could be traced back to the suspect.

On Tuesday, police say Harper agreed to meet with the person he had been texting.

Police say when he showed up at Mahoning Avenue near Raccoon Road driving a red Oldsmobile Cutlass, he was placed under arrest.

Harper was charged with attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, displaying matter harmful to juveniles, and importuning.

Ohio law defines importuning as soliciting a person to engage in sexual activity.

Since a cell phone was used in the alleged activity, Harper is also charged with possessing criminal tools.

No plea was accepted when Harper appeared in court early Wednesday. The judge set bond at $18,750.

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for October 11.