Cleveland Indians ALDS: What you need to know to go

By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
CLEVELAND, Ohio -

Baseball fans from around Northeast Ohio will "Rally Together" to root, root, root for the Cleveland Indians beginning their playoff berth on Thursday in Game 1 of the American League Division Series. 

The Tribe comes off a World Series loss in 2016 and is looking for redemption. 

The Indians are well on their way; they've had a record-breaking season, carrying an American League record 22 wins in a row in September, and an over 102-wins for the season. 

Tribe fans can kick-off the ALDS with the Indians taking on the New York Yankees, who the Indians haven't taken on in the postseason since 2007 (when the Tribe won 3 games to one). 

But Major League Baseball enthusiast will tell you defeating the Yankees will be no easy task. The Yanks have won 91 games of their own this season, including Tuesday nights "rally-from-behind" win over the Minnesota Twins. 

But if you're planning on trekking into "Believe-Land" to catch a game at Progressive Field there are some things you'll need to know. 

The City of Cleveland has amassed a list of tips and tricks to help anyone looking to watch the Tribe "roll". 

Here's what they say you need to know: 

1) Parking restrictions

The first game of the American League Division Series begins Thursday, Oct. 5th at 7:38 p.m. with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. The start time of the game combined with the evening commute of downtown workers is expected to cause delays. In order to improve traffic flow, the Division of Police will be implementing "NO PARKING" designations in the following areas on both sides of the listed streets and times:

Carnegie Avenue from East 9th Street to East 14th Street (Both Sides)
Prospect Avenue from Ontario Street to East 14th Street (Both sides)
Huron Road from Ontario Street to West 6th Street (Both sides)
Erie Court and Sumner Avenue (Both sides)
East 9th Street from Euclid Avenue to Carnegie Avenue (Both sides)
East 4th Street from Prospect Avenue to Huron Road (Both sides)
East 2nd Street from High Street to Prospect Avenue (Both sides)
NOTE: American League Division Series (ALDS) Game 2 Friday, October 6th, starts at 5:08 p.m. and gates open 3 p.m.

2) Be cautious of counterfeit tickets

Be cautious of purchasing postseason tickets from individuals selling on the streets near Progressive Field. Fans who purchase tickets from a secondary source are taking a chance. 

Tickets for Games 1 and 2 of the American League Division Series on Thursday and Friday are sold out, but purchasing from other sources besides Indians.com is done at the buyer's risk.

Police officers want to proactively curb such activity and encourage buyers to be aware. Purchasing via other means creates the potential for possessing either an invalid or counterfeit ticket. The Indians are not responsible for tickets purchased through secondary sources.

3) Arrive early

In order to ensure that you arrive at your destination without missing a second of the action, plan your commute beforehand and allow yourself extra travel time.

4) If you see something suspicious, say something.

Report any suspicious activity to safety officials.

5) Ride RTA.

The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (GCRTA) is celebrating the Indians this playoff season by extending service on all rail lines for the playoff games and selling a special $5-cash, round-trip ticket for the playoff series.

The special $5-cash round-trip ticket is available at the following stations:

Brookpark
Puritas
Triskett
Tower City Light Rail platform
Louis Stokes/Windermere
Note: The Walkway will be open at 8:00 a.m. on both game days. The same service will be in place for the potential October 11th game in Cleveland.

Late-night service will be available on the Red, Blue, and Green Line — and guaranteed for 60 minutes after each game ends.

Fans can avoid the high cost of parking and Downtown traffic by purchasing an All-Day Pass on RTA's mobile ticketing app for the most convenient access to RTA.
 

