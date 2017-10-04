Cleveland Indians ALDS: What you need to know to go

Baseball fans from around Northeast Ohio will "Rally Together" to root, root, root for the Cleveland Indians beginning their playoff berth on Thursday in Game 1 of the American League Division Series.

The Tribe comes off a World Series loss in 2016 and is looking for redemption.

The Indians are well on their way; they've had a record-breaking season, carrying an American League record 22 wins in a row in September, and an over 102-wins for the season.

Tribe fans can kick-off the ALDS with the Indians taking on the New York Yankees, who the Indians haven't taken on in the postseason since 2007 (when the Tribe won 3 games to one).

But Major League Baseball enthusiast will tell you defeating the Yankees will be no easy task. The Yanks have won 91 games of their own this season, including Tuesday nights "rally-from-behind" win over the Minnesota Twins.

But if you're planning on trekking into "Believe-Land" to catch a game at Progressive Field there are some things you'll need to know.

The City of Cleveland has amassed a list of tips and tricks to help anyone looking to watch the Tribe "roll".