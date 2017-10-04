Hubbard road sign project nearly complete

Hubbard Township Trustees say that a project to install newer and improved road signs is expected to be finished by the end of the year.

An update posted to the Township Police Department's Facebook page says that the township was awarded a $50,000 grant to improve road signage.

The post says that the grant was awarded to the township because of the area's high crash rate.

Trustees said in the post that new signage is being installed on township jurisdiction roads and should help the driving public better navigate intersections, curves, and T-intersections.

The Township says they used a seized one-ton Ford box van for utility and installation of the signs used in the program.

Officials say they expect that last of the signs to be installed by the end of the year.

The Department's full post can be seen here:

