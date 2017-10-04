WBCB will air the YSU vs South Dakota game on Saturday

WBCB, The Valley’s CW, will televise the Missouri Valley Football Conference game between Youngstown State and South Dakota this Saturday, October 7, 2017. The game will begin at 3:00 p.m., live from Vermillion, South Dakota.

It will be the second week in a row the Penguins will face an undefeated, ranked opponent in the MVFC. This week, YSU is ranked #3 in the FCS Coaches’ Poll, while South Dakota is #6.

Last week, YSU (3-1, 1-0 MVFC) beat then-fourth-ranked South Dakota State, 19-7, at Stambaugh Stadium. South Dakota (4-0, 1-0) went on the road to defeat then-unbeaten Western Illinois, 38-33.

The Penguins have a 5-0 lead in the all-time series with the Coyotes which began in 2012. Last season, YSU beat South Dakota, 30-20, at Stambaugh Stadium.

This matchup features one of the conference’s most high-powered offenses versus one of its stingiest defenses. The Coyotes top the MVFC in yards per game at 550.3, while scoring a second-best 48.8. YSU is second in both yards per game allowed (245.3) and points permitted (11.0)

Individually, the Penguins Tevin McCaster (Jr., RB) is second in the conference in rushing with 446 yards. South Dakota’s senior QB, Chris Streverler, leads in passing yards with 1168.

This game is the second regular-season contest for both teams. WBCB will telecast all of Youngstown State’s MVFC road games live this season.

