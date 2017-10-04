Leetonia mansion fire destroys local history

The state fire marshal is assisting in the investigation of Tuesday's fire that destroyed a landmark mansion home in Leetonia.

For more than a hundred years the mansion on the hill was a landmark in Leetonia.

Now, the McKeefrey Farm home it's reduced to a smoldering pile of rubble.

Fire officials say the fire started on the third floor and quickly became too dangerous for firefighters.



"We were starting to get structural collapse and at that time we decided to pull everyone out and go into a defensive mode," Assistant Fire Chief Jason Hephner said.

They say had the fire started in the basement or kitchen they would have had a better chance of containing it.

Former Leetonia Mayor Linda Lutz says the house was built in 1908 and still had most of its original furnishings.



"Just everywhere you looked was something beautiful, just a terrible loss, terrible," said Lutz.

Another person on the scene Wednesday, was Tom Fluharty, who worked on the farm for more than 20 years.



He says the owners, Felix Usis Jr. and his wife Mary Louise had valuable collections from their travels around the world.

"I mean they go way back, the 1700 and 1800 artifacts, it's all gone," Fluharty said.



Over the years, Fluharty says generations of Leetonia residents worked on the 500-acre farm. "I lived here, I worked here, they were my family," he said.

The 15,000 square foot, three-story home, had eight bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

It was well maintained but did not have a sprinkler system. But a smoke detector on the third floor sent the first alert to an alarm company.

The best news is that 90-year-old Mary Louise Usis and her son Felix III got out safely.

Local officials believe the total loss from the fire could far exceed one million dollars.