Vienna man sentenced after 4 yr. old found in meth house

A Vienna man will face time behind bars after pleading guilty to charges of manufacturing meth in a house with a child.

30-year-old Matthew Henderson previously pleaded guilty to charges of illegally manufacturing drugs, aggravated drug possession, and child endangering.

Henderson was sentenced to three years in prison after police say a four-year-old was found inside the home during the bust in 2016.

The girl was taken to the hospital to be checked out by medical professionals.

Two other men were also arrested inside the home during that incident.