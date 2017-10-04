Burning restricted throughout Ohio

Open burning can be extremely dangerous, especially when the ground is littered with crisp, dry leaves during the fall.

That's why from October 1st burning is banned between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. throughout October and November.

This ban includes burning of yard waste, trash, and debris, even in a proper burn barrel.

Even outside the time and date restrictions, any person conducting a burn must obtain landowner permission, remain with the fire while it is burning, and take all reasonable precautions to prevent the fire from escaping.

This ban is in place largely due to the dry and breezy conditions present in Ohio during these months.

Rob John, Boardman's Assistant Fire Chief, said compliance with the ban is important because the state is currently experiencing a moderate drought.

"As dry as it's been, we have a more extreme possibility of having a wildfire and Ohio's wildfires most are caused by lightning strikes or careless open burning," John said.

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources the term "open burn" refers to debris, brush and trash fires. Ohio EPA defines an open burn as any outdoor fire without a chimney or stack.

Open burning is particularly dangerous in the spring and fall when the leaves are on the ground, the grass is not green, and the weather is warm, dry and windy.

Meanwhile, "prescribed fire" refers to fires that are intentionally lit, under predetermined conditions, to meet various resource management objectives. Prescribed fire can be used as a tool to eliminate undesirable vegetation and reduce hazardous fuel levels.

Prescribed fires may be conducted during the burn ban, but only with the permission of the Chief of the Division of Forestry.