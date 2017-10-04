$10,000 reward for information related to New Castle wire theft - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

$10,000 reward for information related to New Castle wire theft

By Gabby Fellows, Multi Media Producer
NEW CASTLE, Pa. -

Verizon is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest or conviction of those responsible for recent wire thefts. 

The New Castle City Police Department is working with the phone company to investigate the thefts. 

Some of the wires stolen have caused the CSX railways systems and power plant to close, which in turn caused a dangerous situation for railcars.  

Anyone with information regarding the thefts is asked to contact New Castle Police at (724) 510-0125 or leave a tip here.

