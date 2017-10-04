Four charged in Mahoning County prop money scam

The Youngstown Police Department's Detective Division has charged four individuals with theft by deception for using movie prop money in place of real money.

Robert Wilson, Dontrell McCreary, Ameerah Ziegler and Brandon Ogden were charged.

Ziegler and Ogden were arrested on those charges.

Youngstown police say the movie prop money has been used to purchase items from Craigslist, LetGo and local buy, sell, trade pages.

Police said they also received reports of the four trying to use money at local convenience and corner stores.

Youngstown police said they are still working on several similar cases.

Those with information or questions are encouraged to contact Detective Sergeant Michael Cox at (330) 742-8262.