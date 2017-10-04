Four charged in Mahoning County prop money scam - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Four charged in Mahoning County prop money scam

Posted: Updated:
By Gabby Fellows, Multi Media Producer
Connect
Ameerah Ziegler Ameerah Ziegler
Brandon Ogden Brandon Ogden
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

The Youngstown Police Department's Detective Division has charged four individuals with theft by deception for using movie prop money in place of real money. 

Robert Wilson, Dontrell McCreary, Ameerah Ziegler and Brandon Ogden were charged. 

Ziegler and Ogden were arrested on those charges. 

Youngstown police say the movie prop money has been used to purchase items from Craigslist, LetGo and local buy, sell, trade pages. 

Police said they also received reports of the four trying to use money at local convenience and corner stores. 

Youngstown police said they are still working on several similar cases.

Those with information or questions are encouraged to contact Detective Sergeant Michael Cox at (330) 742-8262.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms