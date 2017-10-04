Las Vegas mass shooting reignites gun debate

On the heels of that deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history, the gun debate has been reignited by some lawmakers in Washington, D.C.

There's a real divide down the aisle in Congress over what has always been one of the nation's most controversial issues.

When 59 people were shot and killed in Las Vegas and more than 500 injured, it was a piece of plastic called a Bump-Stock Device that can be purchased legally on the internet that caused the carnage.

It's when that plastic is attached to a semi-automatic rifle to make it a fully automatic weapon that's when it becomes illegal.

Republican Congressman Bill Johnson tells 21 News he is willing to look at legislation related to the Bump-Stock Device in light of what happened in Las Vegas, but he is not making any promises.

"I said I would look at it. It depends on what the legislation would say. I think that is a discussion that we need to have," Congressman Johnson said.

But when it comes to gun control Johnson says the Second Amendment speaks for itself, and it doesn't just take a gun to commit mass chaos, and destroy lives.

"It is a heinous crime committed by a deranged madman and the same question could be asked about what happened in France last year where someone drove a truck, a vehicle into a marketplace and killed 86 people," Congressman Johnson said.

Pennsylvania Republican Mike Kelly also believes that changing the gun control laws won't stop people on a mission to harm others.

"It goes back to how do you legislate against hate. There are different folks out there. I don't know how this comes about because for most of us there is just no way I can comprehend this type of action that there are people out there that have done this," Kelly said. "My concern really more now than before is we're seeing this happen on a regular basis and we keep thinking well we need to have another law."

Democratic Congressman Tim Ryan believes there is much we can do to make Americans safer without infringing on the Second Amendment.

That includes requiring stricter background checks for anyone wanting to buy a semi-automatic rifle.

And making it illegal for anyone on the terrorist watch list to purchase a gun in the United States because even though someone on the watch list can not currently board a plane, they can currently purchase a gun.