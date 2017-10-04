Legacy Awards honor Valley philanthropists - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Legacy Awards honor Valley philanthropists

By Gabby Fellows, Multi Media Producer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

The 13th annual Valley Legacy Awards luncheon took place Wednesday afternoon to honor philanthropists in the tri-county area. 

21 News anchor Leslie Barrett was the emcee of this year's event, which was held at the Maronite Center in Youngstown. 

Out of 27 nominees, eight were chosen as 2017's winners. 

Bill Farragher, Mark Cole, Jim Kerr, Carl Nunziato, Ralph Smith, Reverand William Wilkins, and Mark and Trish Ludwick were all honored for providing services for seniors, building homes, serving meals, providing access for those with disabilities and providing wildlife education.

Full biographies of each of the winners can be viewed below. 

