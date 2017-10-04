Legacy Awards honor Valley philanthropists

On the heels of that deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history, the gun debate has been reignited by some lawmakers in Washington, D.C.More >>
The 13th annual Valley Legacy Awards luncheon took place Wednesday afternoon to honor philanthropists in the tri-county area.More >>
A Mercer County EMT and his wife attended the Las Vegas concert where the deadly shooting took place Sunday.More >>
The Youngstown Police Department's Detective Division has charged four individuals with theft by deception for using movie prop money in place of real money.More >>
Verizon is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest or conviction of those responsible for recent wire thefts. The New Castle City Police Department is working with the phone company to investigate the thefts.More >>
Police investigating the cases of six women reported missing in southwest Ohio are seeking state help in determining if there's a connection between the women.More >>
A 16-year-old Ohio boy has died after he lost control of his skateboard and hit his head on the pavement while trying to hold onto a car.More >>
A New Jersey man is jailed on charges he left his 2-year-old son to die after a crash that occurred while police were chasing him for allegedly stealing television speakers from a Philadelphia-area Wal-Mart.More >>
Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf isn't saying whether he'll support a new proposal to help fill Pennsylvania's $2.2 billion deficit by nearly doubling the state hotel tax.More >>
An anti-abortion congressman asked a woman with whom he was having an extramarital affair to get an abortion when he thought she might be pregnant, a newspaper reported Tuesday.More >>
Authorities in northeast Ohio say fumes from a construction project sent 10 middle school children and a teacher to a hospital for treatment of dizziness and led officials to evacuate the school as a precaution.More >>
Police in central Ohio say granite slabs fell on a worker at a marble and granite business and critically injured the man who later died.More >>
Authorities have announced the seizure of about one kilogram of fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid described by the Center for Disease Control as 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine.More >>
The leader of the Cincinnati police union says opioid addicts endanger officers and should be forced into treatment.More >>
The county coroner says a couple found dead over the weekend in a northern Pennsylvania residence died in a murder-suicide.More >>
