Youngstown City Council approves waste-water plant expansion

Youngstown City Council passed a property expansion for a wastewater treatment plant on Poland Avenue.

The property was taken using eminent domain, which is the power to take private property for public use by a state, municipality or private person following the payment of compensation to the owner of that property.

Mayor John McNally told 21 News the council has been working to improve the waste-water facility for around 10 years. The facility itself is around 50 years old.

City council also approved the purchase of more encrypted police radios using money generated from the traffic cam.

The radios cost $63,000.

Also approved was the ordinance to ratify the agreement between the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees Local 2312 and the city of Youngstown.

In addition, the city council accepted a grant from the National Recreation and Park Association and the Walt Disney Company for $25,000 to create a walking trail in Borts Field Park.