Gray to start Game 1 against Indians, Sabathia for Game 2

Despite just one win after 20 games into a rebuilding project, Browns head of football operations Sashi Brown remains undeterred and confident.More >>
Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said he is friends with people shot during the massacre in Las Vegas.More >>
Sonny Gray will make his postseason debut for the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the AL Division Series against the Indians.More >>
Cleveland, New Orleans and Pittsburgh have been dropped as potential host cities for the 2026 World Cup.More >>
WBCB, The Valley’s CW, will televise the Missouri Valley Football Conference game between Youngstown State and South Dakota this Saturday, October 7, 2017.More >>
Everything you need to know to catch the first games of the American League Division Series featuring the Cleveland Indians vs New York Yankees at Progressive Field.More >>
High school volleyball and soccer scores from Tuesday, October 3, 2017.More >>
The NBA is scrapping the East against West format for its All-Star Game and will have captains pick teams this season.More >>
The Columbus Blue Jackets re-signed Josh Anderson to a $5.55 million, three-year deal after the forward missed training camp and the preseason because he didn't have a contract.More >>
