German harvest festival raises funds for Autism

By Gabby Fellows, Multi Media Producer
The Autism Society of Mahoning Valley and Kravitz Delicatessen are teaming up to host their fourth annual German Harvest Festival. 

The festival will take place on the weekend of October 6 in three different locations. 

On Friday, the event will be held in the Grand Canopy at the Peter Allen Inn. Saturday and Sunday, the festival will be split between the Belmont Avenue and Mill Creek Garden Kravitz locations. 

The festival features regional ethnic bands, games, contests and authentic German food and beer. 

There is no cover charge for the event, but all donations given will go towards funding the Mahoning Valley chapter of the Autism Society of America. 

Jack Kravitz, the president of Kravitz Delicatessen, said that using this festival to help fund Autism programs is important to the business. 

"If we can use our food and drink to make their struggles a little easier, then I feel like we are doing what we are supposed to be doing,” Kravitz said.

More information can be found on their official website or on the event's Facebook page.

