Ohio district cancels another high school football game - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Copy-Ohio district cancels another high school football game

Posted: Updated:

MANTUA, Ohio (AP) - A northeast Ohio school district has canceled a second high school football game while police determine whether a crime was committed during an unspecified incident.

The Ravenna Record-Courier reports Crestwood schools superintendent David Toth announced Tuesday that Crestwood High will not play its homecoming game Friday in Mantua (MAN'-tew-wuh). Toth last Friday suspended "football operations" indefinitely and announced an away game that night would be canceled.

Neither police nor the school district has discussed what's being investigated. Toth has cited privacy laws in explaining why the district hasn't discussed the incident.

Mantua Police Chief Harry Buchert said the investigation is in its preliminary stages and is being mostly handled by the school district.

Toth said a decision on the resumption of football would be made after the investigation is completed.

Information from: Record-Courier, http://www.recordpub.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Phantoms gear up for season start

    Phantoms gear up for season start

    Wednesday, October 4 2017 10:48 PM EDT2017-10-05 02:48:00 GMT
    Youngstown PhantomsYoungstown Phantoms

    The boys of winter are back at the Covelli Centre to start the regular season off on the right foot. The Phantoms will play back to back games against Central Illinois.  

    More >>

    The boys of winter are back at the Covelli Centre to start the regular season off on the right foot. The Phantoms will play back to back games against Central Illinois.  

    More >>

  • Bald eagle is recovering in the Valley from deadly lead level

    Bald eagle is recovering in the Valley from deadly lead level

    Wednesday, October 4 2017 10:42 PM EDT2017-10-05 02:42:33 GMT

    A bald eagle is recovering in the Valley after testing positive for a deadly level of lead, according to caregivers. The young bird, likely only a few months old, was discovered in Ashtabula County and tested positive for a deadly level of lead poisoning. She is now in the care of Birds in Flight Sanctuary, a non-profit organization in Howland. 

    More >>

    A bald eagle is recovering in the Valley after testing positive for a deadly level of lead, according to caregivers. The young bird, likely only a few months old, was discovered in Ashtabula County and tested positive for a deadly level of lead poisoning. She is now in the care of Birds in Flight Sanctuary, a non-profit organization in Howland. 

    More >>

  • German harvest festival raises funds for Autism

    German harvest festival raises funds for Autism

    Wednesday, October 4 2017 10:28 PM EDT2017-10-05 02:28:28 GMT
    The Autism Society of Mahoning Valley and Kravitz Delicatessen are teaming up to host their fourth annual German Harvest Festival.  The festival will take place on the weekend of October 6 in three different locations.  On Friday, the event will be held in the Grand Canopy at the Peter Allen Inn. Saturday and Sunday, the festival will be split between the Belmont Avenue and Mill Creek Garden Kravitz locations.  The festival features regional ethnic bands, games,...More >>
    The Autism Society of Mahoning Valley and Kravitz Delicatessen are teaming up to host their fourth annual German Harvest Festival.  The festival will take place on the weekend of October 6 in three different locations.  On Friday, the event will be held in the Grand Canopy at the Peter Allen Inn. Saturday and Sunday, the festival will be split between the Belmont Avenue and Mill Creek Garden Kravitz locations.  The festival features regional ethnic bands, games,...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms