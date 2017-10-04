H.S. soccer scores 10/4/17 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. soccer scores 10/4/17

Girls' Soccer 

Ursuline 1 Mooney 4

Edgewood 0 Hubbard 6 

Howland 0 Boardman 0 

Niles 10 Edgewood 0 

Poland 0 Lakeivew 1

