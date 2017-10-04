NFL: QB Newton's response to female reporter 'disrespectful'

Alex Pietrangelo beat Matt Murray 1:15 into overtime to give the St. Louis Blues a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams.More >>
The boys of winter are back at the Covelli Centre to start the regular season off on the right foot.More >>
Cam Newton has "expressed regret" over response to a female reporter's questions at a news conference on Wednesday.More >>
By BRIAN MAHONEY AP Basketball Writer Dwyane Wade and Derrick Rose paired in the backcourt in Cleveland. Ben Simmons finally on the floor with Markelle Fultz alongside in Philadelphia.More >>
High school soccer scores from Wednesday, October 4, 2017.More >>
Despite just one win after 20 games into a rebuilding project, Browns head of football operations Sashi Brown remains undeterred and confident.More >>
Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said he is friends with people shot during the massacre in Las Vegas.More >>
Sonny Gray will make his postseason debut for the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the AL Division Series against the Indians.More >>
Cleveland, New Orleans and Pittsburgh have been dropped as potential host cities for the 2026 World Cup.More >>
