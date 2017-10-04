Man shot at Warren convenience store.

Police are reviewing surveillance video and collecting other evidence following a shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

Dispatchers received a call at around 10 pm Wednesday that five or six men were fighting inside the Big Apple on Youngstown Road SE.

One person was shot and was driven by a private vehicle to the hospital. There is no word on the victim's name or condition.

Witnesses gave police a description of a male suspect, who they say left the area on foot.

Police found several bullet casings at the scene.

One person living in the neighborhood reported that their vehicle was struck by gunfire during the shootout.

The name of the victim has not been released.