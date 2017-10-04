One shot at Warren Big Apple - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

One shot at Warren Big Apple

Posted: Updated:
By Gabby Fellows, Multi Media Producer
Connect
WARREN, Ohio -

Warren police responded to a call at the Big Apple in Warren after shots were allegedly fired. 

Police said there were five or six men fighting inside the store on Wednesday evening. 

One person was shot and is being treated at the hospital.

Police told 21 News that detectives were on scene investigating. 

This is a developing story. Stay with 21 News for the very latest.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms