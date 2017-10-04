Police ID man shot at Warren convenience store.

Owners of Belmont Avenue businesses are being asked spruce up their storefronts and properties.More >>
Police are reviewing surveillance video and collecting other evidence following a shooting that sent one man to the hospital.More >>
State Troopers and police are on the scene of an accident that has slowed traffic on Interstate 680 in Youngstown.More >>
Warren fire officials say Thursday morning's blaze at a city business heavily damaged the interior of the building.More >>
The state says forensic scientists from its Bureau of Criminal Investigation have now tested more than 13,000 rape kits submitted by law enforcement agencies around Ohio to check for possible DNA matches.More >>
The collapse of budget negotiations is leaving state aid to five Pennsylvania universities in limbo three months into the fiscal year.More >>
Workplace safety investigators are looking into the death of a man who was crushed by granite slabs at a stone distribution company in Ohio.More >>
A northeast Ohio school district has canceled a second high school football game while police determine whether a crime was committed during an unspecified incident.More >>
Authorities say an inmate awaiting trial on a murder charge has been found dead in her jail cell in northwest Ohio jail.More >>
Police investigating the cases of six women reported missing in southwest Ohio are seeking state help in determining if there's a connection between the women.More >>
A 16-year-old Ohio boy has died after he lost control of his skateboard and hit his head on the pavement while trying to hold onto a car.More >>
A New Jersey man is jailed on charges he left his 2-year-old son to die after a crash that occurred while police were chasing him for allegedly stealing television speakers from a Philadelphia-area Wal-Mart.More >>
Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf isn't saying whether he'll support a new proposal to help fill Pennsylvania's $2.2 billion deficit by nearly doubling the state hotel tax.More >>
An anti-abortion congressman asked a woman with whom he was having an extramarital affair to get an abortion when he thought she might be pregnant, a newspaper reported Tuesday.More >>
Authorities in northeast Ohio say fumes from a construction project sent 10 middle school children and a teacher to a hospital for treatment of dizziness and led officials to evacuate the school as a precaution.More >>
