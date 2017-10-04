Police ID man shot at Warren convenience store.

Police are reviewing surveillance video and collecting other evidence following a shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

Dispatchers received a call at around 10 pm Wednesday that five or six men were fighting inside the Big Apple on Youngstown Road SE.

When police got there the fight was over, but they learned that one man had been shot and was carried out to a car and taken to Trumbull Memorial Hospital where he was left in a wheelchair at the emergency room entrance.

The victim, identified as Gabriel Lofton, was not seriously injured according to police, who say he was not cooperative with officers trying to question him.

Police found several bullet casings at the scene.

A witness who lives near the store told police he saw three men run from the store to an address on Homewood, where two of them jumped into a tan SUV.

A third man ran into nearby backyards.

One person living in the neighborhood reported that their vehicle was struck by gunfire during the shootout.