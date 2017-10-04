Austintown students get financial advice for college

The average college student ends up about $27,000 dollars in debt after graduation.

An amount financial planner Victor Russell said is too high. He told 21 News, students and parents should ask an important question, " Is the cost of your degree worth the amount of student loans you are taking out?"

He suggests visiting a website called consumerfinance.gov for some help.

"Where it can give you an idea of the type of degree or profession you are in," Russell said. "So you are overspending for your college education or degree if you are not not earning as much."

He said students should take a look at how they will finance the incidentails that come up in college. He also said to be careful of credit card debt.

"Track it. Make sure it's not going to be overwhelming debt once the student graduates," Russell said. "And this way they can manage that process as well."

Austintown Fitch High School is helping their students be financially responsible. They hosted a "Financial Aid Night" for juniors and seniors.

Dozens of people gathered in the cafeteria for tips from YSU's Financial Aid department.

Gina McHenrey said students should fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

"The FAFSA form will basically determine what students will be eligible for be it through grants, federal grants, or a subsidized or unsubsidized loans," McHenry said.

She said there are always scholarships available from outside organizations students can apply for.