Gridiron Grille: Cheesy Pizza Dip

Cheesy Pizza Dip

Ingredients
1 lb. ground beef
1 lb. pepperoni, chopped
1Tbsp. garlic powder
1/2 Tbsp. Italian seasoning
1 Tbsp. onion powder
1 cup marinara sauce
2 lbs. processed cheese

Directions
Cook ground beef, set aside. Cook pepperoni until it releases fat and drain. Add spices, sauce and cheese. Warm in a slow cooker and serve.

