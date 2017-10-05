President William McKinley's Ohio memorial vandalized again

A memorial in Ohio honoring former President William McKinley has been vandalized again.

The Canton Repository reports someone unbolted two bronze window covers from the base of the McKinley National Memorial in Canton over the weekend. A facilities manager at the memorial for the 25th president says the vandals left the heavy covers behind.

The memorial has been damaged and vandalized numerous times in recent years. Workers found a water bottle jammed in bronze scrollwork above the memorial's 96-foot-high (29-meter-high) doors several months ago.

Facilities Manager Ronald Hermann says skateboarders continue to damage marble and concrete along the memorial's base and steps.

The memorial contains the remains of McKinley, his wife and their two daughters. McKinley was assassinated in 1901 during his second term.

